Arizona reports 1,476 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials have reported 1,476 new COVID-19 cases Monday but no additional deaths. The state Department of Health Services released its latest coronavirus figures Monday. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, including ventilator use, continues to trend upward. The total number of positive cases in Arizona since the pandemic started now stands at 276,912, with 6,302 deaths. Arizona’s outbreak bottomed out in September but has steadily worsened through October and into November. Health officials have said the recent surge is tied to factors including businesses and schools reopening and public fatigue with precautions such as mask-wearing.