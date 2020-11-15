Thompson-Robinson propels UCLA to 34-10 victory over Cal

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw three touchdown passes, rushed for another TD and accounted for 248 yards of total offense as UCLA rolled to a 34-10 victory over California. The Bruins and Golden Bears weren’t originally slated to face each other this season, but the conference scheduled the unusual Sunday morning Rose Bowl matchup after both teams’ original opponents couldn’t play this weekend because of COVID-19 issues. Thompson-Robinson completed 14 of 26 passes for 196 yards and added 52 yards rushing. It is the first time in the junior’s career he has thrown three or more TD passes in consecutive games.