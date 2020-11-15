Game between Arizona State and Colorado shelved due to virus

Arizona State’s game against Colorado next Saturday has been canceled, the second straight game the Sun Devils will miss due to positive COVID-19 tests. The Pac-12 announced cancelation of the game due to Arizona State not having enough scholarship players available to meet the conference’s 53-player minimum. Arizona State’s game against California on Saturday was canceled after numerous Sun Devils players and coaches, including head coach Herm Edwards, tested positive for COVID-19. The Mid-American Conference also had its first cancellation Sunday. Ohio’s game at Miami on Tuesday night was called off because of roster issues related to COVID-19 with the Bobcats.