Bills baffled, bitter after Hopkins’ last-second TD catch

The Buffalo Bills had their eighth win of the season within their grasp. A Hail Mary from Kyler Murray to DeAndre Hopkins with 2 seconds left sent them from the desert with a bitter 32-30 defeat. The Bills appeared to be in control when Josh Allen hit Stefon Diggs on a 22-yard touchdown with 34 seconds left. They left too much time for Murray and the Cardinals, who won it when Hopkins pulled down a 43-yard touchdown catch between Buffalo 3 defenders on a desperation heave. Bills coach Sean McDermott says two great players made a great play for Arizona.