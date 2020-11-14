Hung jury in case of man charged in killing of ex-girlfriend

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — A jury decided it could not reach a verdict in the case of an Arizona man charged in the 1997 shooting and killing of his ex-girlfriend. The jury in the case of Cecilio Cruz deadlocked Friday after 10 hours of deliberation. The jurors were released and Arizona has 60 days to retry the case. The 40-year-old Cruz was charged in the killing of Marisol Gonzalez, who was shot in the head in 1997 when the two were 17-years-old. Cruz faces charges for second-degree murder in the death of Gonzalez, and manslaughter in the death of her baby, Andrew, who she was scheduled to deliver the next day.