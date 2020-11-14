Bills’ Norman ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be one of four players and one assistant coach not traveling with the team for its game at the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Bills announced tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Dean Marlowe have also been ruled out after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The three were deemed to have been in close contact with Norman. Defensive assistant coach Leonard Johnson also will not travel with the team.