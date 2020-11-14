ADOT: Dust warning system worked well during August storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A new system to detect dust and alert drivers on Interstate 10 in southern Arizona didn’t get much of a workout during this year’s meager monsoon, but officials say it worked well during one storm when traffic slowed significantly in response to warnings. The $72 million warning system along 10 miles of I-10 in the Eloy area includes sensors and overhead electronic message boards that display alerts and tell drivers to slow down. The Arizona Department of Transportation says researchers gathered noticeable measurements from a 20-minute August storm. ADOT says the system lowered the speed limit to 35 mph because of dropping visibility.