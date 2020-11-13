Ducey’s office: Governor left state for wedding anniversary

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s office says he and his wife have left the state for a few days to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary. Ducey Chief of Staff Daniel Scarpinato told KNV-TV in a statement Thursday that Ducey was in “constant communication” with his staff and the White House regarding election results, COVID-19 and other matters. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs automatically becomes acting governor when the governor leaves the state. Ducey last conducted a COVID-19 briefing since October 29 and he has not made any public appearances since the Nov. 3 election. Ducey on Tuesday released a video about the increase in cases.