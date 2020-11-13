2 Pac-12 football games canceled as virus problems linger

The Pac-12′s football schedule has been scrambled for a second straight week. Positive COVID-19 tests have led to the cancellation of both the Arizona State-California and UCLA-Utah football games. Instead, Cal will play UCLA on Sunday morning at the Rose Bowl. Friday’s announcements from the Pac-12 capped the most tumultuous week of COVID-19 disruptions of the college football season. Fifteen games of the 59 games scheduled for Week 11 have been called off. The Sun Devils’ home opener was nixed because of several positive COVID-19 tests among the team’s players and coaching staff, including head coach Herm Edwards. Utah also determined it didn’t have the minimum number of scholarship players available for its game against UCLA.