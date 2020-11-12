WRs Diggs, Hopkins turn Bills and Cards into must-see TV

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs and Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins are two receivers who have flourished in their new homes after being traded to their respective teams just hours apart in March. They’ve also helped turned their teams into some of the most exciting in the NFL. The Bills travel to face the Cardinals in a game that’s vital for both teams in their chase for the playoffs. Buffalo is trying to win its first AFC East title since 1995. Arizona is in the hunt to get back on top of the NFC West for the first time since 2015.