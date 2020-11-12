 Skip to Content

COVID survivor: Double lung transplant ‘a walking miracle’

New
3:36 pm AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Seven months after he was first hospitalized with COVID-19, a utility worker from Las Cruces, New Mexico, has a brand new set of lungs. Doctors at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix, where the transplant took place, are expected to release 52-year-old Arthur Sanchez on Saturday. He is the first of two double lung transplants the hospital has performed on coronavirus patients since the pandemic began. There have been reports of a handful of COVID patients nationwide who have received a lung transplant. Sanchez has called himself “a walking miracle.” Doctors say he spent more than 115 days in various hospitals during his battle with the virus.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content