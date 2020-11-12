Arizona officials seek dismissal of Trump’s election suit

PHOENIX (AP) — Attorneys defending Arizona election officials argued Thursday that the Trump campaign’s lawsuit that seeks the manual inspection of Election Day ballots in metro Phoenix should be dismissed. They say the campaign hasn’t proven systematic errors in the way poll workers handled ballots that were rejected by tabulation machines. Trump’s challenge is seeking to bar the certification of election results until such a manual inspection is completed of ballots that contained “overvotes,” instances in which people voted for more candidates than permitted. Of the 166,000 ballots cast on Election Day in Maricopa County, 961 contained overvotes, including 191 overvotes cast in the presidential race.