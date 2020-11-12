$40K reward for tips leading to arrest in Mesa child’s death

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The reward for information leading to the arrest in the fatal shooting of a 1-year-old boy in Mesa last month has increased to $40,000.

The Mesa Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives each initially put up $10,000 in reward money.

Mesa police announced the new total on Thursday. Seven people were shot, including four children, at an outdoor taco shop in Mesa on Oct. 16. Authorities say Sebastian Duran died in a hospital two days later.

Witnesses say the suspects drove up in a white box-type SUV around 9:30 p.m. and opened fire.

Police have not been able to locate the vehicle or two suspects.