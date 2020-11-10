Phoenix police trying to ID woman found dead in park in July

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix are trying to identify a woman who was found dead in a park four months ago. They say the woman is estimated to be between the ages of 20 and 30. Her body was found July 28 in Green Valley Park and police say there was no sign of foul play. Police say the woman was 5 feet, 5 inches tall with short, blonde hair and brown eyes. She had the words “With Pain Comes Strength” tattooed on her left upper chest and a tattoo design with stars on her left calf. Police have released a sketch of an artist’s interpretation of what the woman looked like.