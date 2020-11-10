O’Halleran fends off GOP’s Shedd in Arizona’s 1st District

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran has defeated his Republican challenger to win a third term representing Arizona’s 1st Congressional District. O’Halleran’s victory means all nine Arizona U.S. House incumbents won reelection. O’Halleran faced a spirited challenge from Eloy rancher Tiffany Shedd. She ran unsuccessfully in the Republican primary in 2018. O’Halleran served four two-year terms in the Arizona Legislature as a Republican in the 2000s, left politics, changed parties and won the district in 2016. O’Halleran is one of the more moderate Democrats in the U.S. House. The district’s voters have only elected Democrats to the House since the 2011 redistricting.