Birthday boy Rahm hoping to win Spain another green jacket

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jon Rahm would love to add his name to the list of Masters champions from Spain along with Seve Ballesteros, Jose Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia. Those three have won five green jackets in all. Rahm said they were his idols when he was growing up and learning the game. The 26-year-old Spaniard is already having a great year, in which he won twice and rose to No. 1 in the world. Winning his first major would eliminate the biggest hole in his resume.