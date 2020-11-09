Sutherland wins Schwab Cup on 9th playoff hole

PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Sutherland made a 4-foot birdie putt on the ninth playoff hole to beat Paul Broadhurst in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Sutherland and Broadhurst had to return to Phoenix Country Club to finish the year’s final PGA Tour Champions event after playing to a stalemate over six playoff holes Sunday in near darkness. They continued to match each other through two playoff holes on a chilly morning in the desert, the second with dueling birdies. Sutherland finally broke through on the ninth playoff hole, hitting his 163-yard approach shot from the fairway to 4 feet. He made the putt to win his fourth PGA Tour Champions title after Broadhurst got up-and-down for par from short of the green. The season champion won’t be crowned until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.