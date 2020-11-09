Navajo Nation reports 124 additional virus cases, 2 deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Health officials have reported 124 additional coronavirus cases and two additional deaths from the virus for the Navajo Nation as of Sunday. In all, the tribe has reported more than 12,000 known cases and 593 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began. The tribe imposed a weekend curfew that ended early Monday due to the uncontrolled spread of the virus in 29 of its communities that has affected 29 communities throughout the reservation, which spans more than 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) in parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.