FBI: Man suspected of robbing 4 Phoenix-area banks arrested

PHOENIX (AP) — The FBI says a man suspected of robbing four Phoenix-area banks since September has been arrested. They say members of the FBI Phoenix Violent Crimes Task Force took 29-year-old William Cantrell into custody without incident following a bank robbery in Mesa last week. FBI officials say Cantrell is being held on suspicion of four counts of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery. The FBI says the bank were in Glendale, Peoria, Avondale and Mesa with an attempted robbery in Litchfield Park. The FBI didn’t disclose how much cash was taken in the robberies and if any of the money has been recovered.