Arizona reports no COVID-19 deaths, 1st time since Oct. 12

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Monday reported 435 new COVID-19 cases with no additional deaths, but hospitalizations continue to rise statewide. The 435 cases represent the lowest daily report since Oct. 5 and it’s the first time since Oct. 12 that Arizona hasn’t reported a known coronavirus death. Arizona Department of Health Services officials had reported 2,621 cases Saturday and 1,881 cases Sunday. They say the state has had 259,699 COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began with the death toll at 6,164. But the number of Arizona’s confirmed or suspected COVID-19 hospital inpatients increased to 1,232 on Sunday, the most since Aug. 14. Data shows the number of COVID-19 patients in ICU beds increased to 292 Sunday, the highest total since Aug. 26.