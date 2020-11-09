Arizona county to toss cases after voters OK legal pot

PHOENIX (AP) — The prosecutor’s office in Arizona’s most populous county says all pending cases for possessing an ounce or less of marijuana will be dismissed after the state’s voters approved a legalization measure. The decision by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office also applies to cases for possessing paraphernalia and marijuana concentrates covered by Proposition 207. Nearly 60% of voters who cast ballot last week backed the measure eliminating all criminal penalties for simple marijuana possession. The new law takes effect when election results are certified in about three weeks but a spokeswoman says the county attorney didn’t want people arrested or jailed for something voters wanted legalized.