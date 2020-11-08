Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy fatally shoots armed person

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials say a deputy has shot an armed person in the Village of Oak Creek. They say deputies responded to a call of a disturbance in the area around 7 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, deputies reported encountering an armed person and a shooting occurred. The name, age and gender of the person who died hasn’t been released yet. Sheriff’s officials say the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s shooting investigation team has been called to investigate.