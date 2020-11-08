Schwab Cup headed to Monday finish after 6 playoff holes

PHOENIX (AP) — The PGA Tour Champions season will last at least another day. The final round of the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship will be played on Monday after Kevin Sutherland and Paul Broadhurst traded pars through six playoff holes in near darkness. Broadhurst played a superb final round on Sunday, erasing a six-shot deficit with a bogey-free 63. Sutherland stumbled through the early part of the round to lose an overnight five-shot lead over Wes Short Jr., but closed with a birdie on the par-5 18th hole to shoot a 2-under 69. They both finished at 15-under 198.