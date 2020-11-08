Johnson finishes 5th in final race of NASCAR career

Jimmie Johnson closed out a stellar NASCAR Cup career with a fifth-place finish at Phoenix Raceway in the season finale. The seven-time Cup champion is heading off to race a partial IndyCar Series schedule and spend more time with his family. The 45-year-old joined Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt was the only drivers to win 7 championships, including a staggering 5 straight. Johnson’s 83 career victories put him sixth all-time. Johnson celebrated his final race on the track with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott after the 24-year-old won his first Cup season championship.