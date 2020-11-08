 Skip to Content

Elliott too fast for Hamlin, Logano, Keselowski

AP - Arizona News

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski got a big head start on Chase Elliott. It wasn’t big enough Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. Dropped from the pole to the back of the field after his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet failed pre-race inspection, Elliott easily caught up and won the season-ending race for his first NASCAR Cup title. Elliott passed Logano for the lead with 42 laps left and pulled away on the long green-flag run to the finish. Hamlin, Logano and Keselowski never got the caution flag they needed to catch up, with Keselowski finishing second, Logano third and Hamlin fourth.

Associated Press

