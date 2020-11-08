Elliott fails inspection before NASCAR’s championship race

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chase Elliott has had an early setback in his pursuit of NASCAR’s championship when his car failed pre-race inspection at Phoenix Raceway. Elliott was supposed to start on the pole but instead had to drop to the back of the field at the start of the race. The No. 9 Chevrolet had an issue with the body in tech. Elliott is seeking his first Cup championship in the winner-take-all season finale. He won last week at Martinsville to advance to his first final four. Elliott is racing Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano for the Cup.