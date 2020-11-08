Cardinals lose ground in NFC West with frustrating loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A frustrating 34-31 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday kept the Arizona Cardinals out of a tie for first place in the NFC West. The Cardinals had a 31-24 lead entering the fourth quarter but the Dolphins responded with 10 unanswered points for the win. Arizona’s offense came up empty on two fourth-quarter drives. Zane Gonzalez missed a 49-yard field goal that would have tied the game with 1:53 left. The Cardinals have another difficult game next weekend. They host the Buffalo Bills, who have a 7-2 record.