 Skip to Content

No. 20 USC rallies from 13 down late, stuns ASU 28-27

New
3:02 pm AP - Arizona News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drake London caught a 21-yard touchdown pass with 1:20 to play, and No. 20 Southern California rallied from a 13-point deficit in the final three minutes for a 28-27 victory over Arizona State. Bru McCoy caught a deflected 26-yard TD pass with 2:52 left for the Trojans, and McCoy then recovered the ensuing onside kick as well. On fourth and 9, Kedon Slovis fired a pass down the middle to London, and the two-sport athlete beat double coverage to haul it in for an electrifying score. Jayden Daniels passed for 134 yards for ASU. Slovis passed for 381 yards for USC.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content