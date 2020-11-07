No. 20 USC rallies from 13 down late, stuns ASU 28-27

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drake London caught a 21-yard touchdown pass with 1:20 to play, and No. 20 Southern California rallied from a 13-point deficit in the final three minutes for a 28-27 victory over Arizona State. Bru McCoy caught a deflected 26-yard TD pass with 2:52 left for the Trojans, and McCoy then recovered the ensuing onside kick as well. On fourth and 9, Kedon Slovis fired a pass down the middle to London, and the two-sport athlete beat double coverage to haul it in for an electrifying score. Jayden Daniels passed for 134 yards for ASU. Slovis passed for 381 yards for USC.