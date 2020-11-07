Biden win brings protest, tense moments and some celebration

With former Vice President Joe Biden securing enough electoral votes, there were celebrations in the immediate aftermath. The fears of protests turning violent remain as President Donald Trump so far refuses to concede. In one battleground, Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter demonstrators were seen praying with one another and singing Amazing Grace. In cities around the country, people flocked into the streets honking horns, banging pots and pans, and celebrating Biden’s projected win to become the 46th president of the United States. Still, Trump supporters said they will continue to be on the lookout for voting fraud and irregularities. Trump is pledging to continue to fight his case in the courts.