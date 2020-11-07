Austin Cindric steamrolls to first NASCAR championship

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Austin Cindric won the Xfinity Series championship on Saturday by winning the season finale at Phoenix Raceway. It gave Team Penske and Ford its championship of the weekend. Cindric beat Justin Allgaier in a two-lap overtime finish. Cindric gave up the lead for fresh tires and chased down Allgaier for the race win and the title. Championship favorite Chase Briscoe struggled and finished ninth at Phoenix and last in the four-driver championship race.