Witness highlights age of murder case with query about pager

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A witness in a central Arizona murder trial highlighted the age of the case when she was asked to describe a pager. Marisol Gonzalez was pregnant when she was fatally shot in a Cottonwood alley in 1997 and overdue to deliver the baby she named Andrew. Her ex-boyfriend, Cecilio Cruz, could face more than 40 years in prison if he’s convicted of second-degree murder and manslaughter. The first week of trial wrapped up Friday. The prosecution sought to establish a timeline around the time Gonzalez was killed. Cruz’s attorney suggested police didn’t fully explore other potential suspects.