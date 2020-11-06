Wintry storms to produce snow, winds for northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says parts of northern Arizona will have snow and strong winds this weekend and into Monday due to a series of storms. Forecasters said precipitation was expected to begin Saturday morning and increase in coverage and change to snow at higher elevations Saturday night. Estimated snowfall from Saturday afternoon through Monday morning includes up to 9 inches in Flagstaff and up to 4 inches in Heber. According to the weather service, the greatest snow impacts will be late Sunday through early Monday though there may be a brief respite Sunday before the second cold front arrives late Sunday.