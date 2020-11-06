Jury rules against man cleared of Phoenix freeway shootings

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona jury Friday rejected a landscaper’s lawsuit against the state over his arrest in metro Phoenix’s 2015 freeway shootings. The jury found the state not liable on Leslie Merritt Jr.’s claims of false arrest and false imprisonment. Merritt, who spent seven months in jail, testified Monday that he didn’t have any involvement in the attacks and that publicity from his now-dismissed criminal case has caused deep problems in his life. Authorities say 11 shootings were carried out on metro Phoenix’s freeways in August and September 2015. No one was seriously injured when bullets or other projectiles struck 11 vehicles.