Daines sends campaign team to Arizona for ballot count

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A spokeswoman for Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines says he has sent a team to Arizona in a move his campaign said is aimed a helping ensure transparency as the Southwest state counts votes in a tight presidential election. Spokeswoman Katie Schoettler did not say how many people were going, but said they would be observing or verifying mismatched signatures. Daines’ campaign also sent a text to supporters asking them to donate $5 toward the effort, saying the Democrats are “stealing the election.” Schoettler says Daines believes that any candidate has the right to challenge the count and process if they believe there are inconsistencies.