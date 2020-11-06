Creed snatches Truck Series title from teammate in overtime

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sheldon Creed gambled on new tires for a two-lap overtime and snatched the Truck Series championship away from teammate Brett Moffitt. Moffitt was cruising to his second title in three years when a spin brought the caution out Friday night at Phoenix Raceway. Creed was one of 14 drivers to pit for fresh tires, restarted eighth and figured he’d watch Moffitt win the title for the team. But Moffitt faded on old tires and Creed was among those to get past him on the restart. Creed dashed to the lead right before taking the white flag to win his first Truck Series championship.