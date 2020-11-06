Arizona-Utah canceled, Pac-12 down to 4 games to open season

Arizona-Utah canceled, Pac-12 down to 4 games to open seasonNew
The season opener scheduled for Saturday between Utah and Arizona in Salt Lake City was canceled following a request from the Utes due to what the Pac-12 said were a number of COVID-19 cases among Utah players. The cancellation is the second in two days for the Pac-12, which is just preparing to kick off a seven-game football season after watching while other conferences began playing in recent weeks. The game between Washington and California was also canceled.