 Skip to Content

Arizona-Utah canceled, Pac-12 down to 4 games to open season

New
1:23 pm AP - Arizona News

The season opener scheduled for Saturday between Utah and Arizona in Salt Lake City was canceled following a request from the Utes due to what the Pac-12 said were a number of COVID-19 cases among Utah players. The cancellation is the second in two days for the Pac-12, which is just preparing to kick off a seven-game football season after watching while other conferences began playing in recent weeks. The game between Washington and California was also canceled.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content