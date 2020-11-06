Arizona state land sold for $245M to homebuilding company

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona State Land Department sold vacant land just east of Maricopa County at auction for $245.5 million. Texas-based home construction company D.R. Horton purchased the 270-square-mile parcel — larger than many cities in the state. The opening bid was set at a $68 million evaluation. The Arizona Republic reports that proceeds from the sale Wednesday are designated to benefit public schools. Patrick Brown, D.R. Horton’s vice president of land acquisition, says he is not authorized to disclose the company’s plan for the land. The company was ranked No. 183 on the 2020 Fortune 500 list of the largest American corporations by revenue.