Legislative leader selects 4th member of redistricting panel

PHOENIX (AP) — A Democratic legislative leader on Thursday announced his selection of an Apache County man as the fourth appointment to the Arizona panel that will draw new congressional and legislative districts for use in elections in the coming decade. Senate Minority Leader David Bradley’s selection for the Independent Redistricting Commission is Derrick Watchman. He heads an acquisition and development advisory firm based in Window Rock and is a former chief executive of the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise. The top House Republican and Democratic leaders, and the top Senate Republican leader previously made one appointment each to the commission, selecting from a state screening panel’s nominees.