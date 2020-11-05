It’s real: Arizona, Miami try to continue impressive starts

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins are both carrying a three-game winning streak into Sunday’s game in the desert. The surprising teams are both in legitimate playoff contention as the season nears the halfway point. The Cardinals are winning thanks to the NFL’s most productive offense, which is averaging nearly 420 yards per game. The Dolphins will counter with a stellar defense that’s giving up 18.6 points per game, least in the NFL. Miami rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be making his second career start.