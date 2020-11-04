Arizona OKs recreational pot, schools tax hike undecided

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona has joined other states across the nation that have legalized recreational marijuana. But a ballot measure proposing a new tax on the wealthy to fund education was too early to call. Voters approved the marijuana proposal that will allow people 21 and older to possess up to an ounce of pot. Recreational marijuana sales will be permitted and people can grow their own plants. Approval came after voters narrowly defeated a marijuana legalization proposal in 2016. Possession will become legal when the election results are certified in about a month and sales should begin in May. The Arizona measure levies a 16% excise tax on pot sales.