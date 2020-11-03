USC QB Slovis adds muscle, maturity before sophomore season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kedon Slovis produced the best season by a freshman quarterback in USC’s voluminous history last year. When the No. 20 Trojans finally begin his sophomore season at the Coliseum against Arizona State this weekend, Slovis carries both the weight of his responsibilities and the heavy expectations that gather on this program’s best players. Slovis projects a calm belying his 18 years, but he spent the extra-long offseason lifting weights, eating right, poring over game tapes and growing into a leadership role with a swiftness that has impressed his coaches and teammates.