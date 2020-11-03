Trump, Biden fight hard for Arizona’s 11 electoral votes

PHOENIX (AP) — Election Day polls are open in Arizona, a state where electoral college votes have been a safe bet for Republicans for most presidential elections over the past seven decades. But not in 2020. Arizona is a swing state for the first time in memory and has been lavished with attention by President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. Democrats pin their hopes on Arizona’s changing demographics and the swing voters who split their tickets two years ago to elect a Republican governor and a Democrat to the U.S. Senate. Trump and his allies made an aggressive push to hold a state that Trump won by 3.5 percentage points in 2016.