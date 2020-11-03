Legal pot, tax hike for rich for schools on Arizona ballots

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters are deciding whether to levy a big new tax on the wealthy to boost funding for K-12 schools and if the state will legalize recreational marijuana. Proposition 207 would let people 21 and older possess up to an ounce of marijuana and allow legal sales. Proposition 208 is designed to boost pay for teachers and support staff, plus fund teacher training and education, and increase career and technical education by levying a new tax on high-earning Arizonans. If one or both pass, it will be a repudiation of Republican Gov. Doug Ducey and GOP conservatives who control the Legislature.