GOP in tough fight to hold US Senate seat as Arizona changes

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Mark Kelly has opened a big lead against Republican Sen. Martha McSally in early election results. Kelly led McSally 55% to 45% in early with about 70% of the anticipated votes counted. The race will be crucial in determining which party controls the U.S. Senate. Democrats are optimistic that Arizona’s changing demographics and President Donald Trump’s unpopularity among some voters can push retired astronaut Kelly to victory in Tuesday’s election. No matter who wins, Arizona will have a senator from Tucson for the first time since 1995. Kelly has presented himself as an independent voice. McSally has tried to label him as a vote for liberal priorities.