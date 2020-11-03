Crew chiefs feel the heat to be perfect in NASCAR finale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The pressure will be intense in NASCAR’s championship race at Phoenix Raceway for both the drivers and their team leaders. There is no practice or qualifying under COVID-19 protocols, so the cars must be dialed-in when they are unloaded on race day. The field this year includes Paul Wolfe, the only crew chief with a championship. Wolfe, Chris Gabehart and Alan Gustafson have all raced in this format before while Jeremy Bullins is making his championship debut. Only Denny Hamlin and Gabehart have experience working together in the winner-take-all title-deciding race.