Arizona coronavirus toll passes 6,000; cases near 250,000

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s known death toll from the coronavirus outbreak exceeded 6,000 Tuesday as the state’s known COVID-19 case total neared 250,000. The state reported 38 additional deaths and 1,679 additional cases, increasing Arizona’s totals to 6,020 deaths and 249,818 cases. COVID-19-related hospitalizations continued to inch upward, reaching 956 as of Monday. Arizona was a national COVID-19 hot spot in June and July. Infections and related hospitalizations declined before beginning to increase again in September. Johns Hopkins University data for Arizona showed increases in the past two weeks of rolling seven-day averages for daily new cases, daily deaths and COVID-19 testing positivity.