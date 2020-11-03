Arizona voters return 7 of 9 US House members to Congress

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters returned seven U.S. House incumbents to office by wide margins on Tuesday. But the state’s other two congressional races were too early to call with not enough votes counted. Those winning reelection include three incumbents who represent heavily Republican districts and four Democrats who also had a registration edge in their districts. Republicans Andy Biggs, Debbie Lesko and Paul Gosar won new two-year terms. Democrats winning reelection included Ann Kirkpatrick, Greg Stanton, Raul Grijalva and Ruben Gallego. The races for the 1st and 6th districts remained to early to call late Tuesday.