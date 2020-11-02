Republicans, Democrats push for last-minute Arizona voters

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Sen. Martha McSally and other GOP candidates barnstormed Arizona on Monday as they worked to get out their voters with their traditional election eve rallies. Democrats, meanwhile, focused on digital messaging, phone banks and walking neighborhoods to motivate their backers to go to the polls. Arizona Republicans are playing defense up and down Tuesday’s ballot as they try to beat back Democratic efforts to win not only the state’s presidential vote but a U.S. Senate seat, control of the state Legislature and the commission that regulates utilities. Both sides think they’re well-positioned for victories.