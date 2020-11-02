Navajo Nation tallies 73 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials are reporting 73 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 but no deaths. The latest figures bring the total number of cases to 11,828 and the known death toll to 581. Tribal health officials said 125,851 people on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and 7,546 have recovered. A shelter-in-place order, mask mandate, daily curfews and weekend lockdowns remain in effect on the Navajo Nation. Meanwhile, the tribe is considering legislation to permit casinos and other gaming facilities to re-open at 50% capacity.