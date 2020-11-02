Cards’ TE Williams practicing, Kennard, Murphy on COVID list

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have designated starting tight end Maxx Williams to return from the injured reserve list and placed linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Williams can now begin practicing and the team can add him to the active roster at any time during the next three weeks. The Cardinals announced earlier Monday that two people tested positive for COVID-19 during the team’s bye week. Kennard and Murphy are both key defensive contributors.